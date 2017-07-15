The annual Great Island Sandcastle competition to help celebrate Parks Day has a timely theme this year.

Kimberlee Trainor of Parks Canada said the theme for the event on Saturday at Brackley Beach is Canada 150. Given that admission to P.E.I. National Park is free, she expects lots of people to turn out to celebrate Parks Day.

Large turnout expected

"Participation in the sandcastle event has been pretty tremendous each year and we do anticipate that this year will be the same," Trainor said. "We're well prepared to engage with our visitors and give them a really memorable and enjoyable experience during Parks Day."

Last year's theme was symbols of Canada.

Winners announced at 3 p.m.

Registration for the sandcastle competition was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and judging is expected to start at 2 p.m. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m. Prizes will be given for the best creations by a group, individual or family.

Besides the sandcastle competition, visitors can give beach yoga a try for free. With new accessibility mats set up at Stanhope Beach, yoga was scheduled for visitors in wheelchairs at 9:30 a.m.