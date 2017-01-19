Music therapist Shona Pottinger of Singing Sands Music Therapy, is hosting a new program in Charlottetown aimed at helping Islanders with Parkinson's.

"Music is one of the few things that accesses both hemispheres of the brain," said Pottinger.

The new program provides musical and vocal exercises for those with Parkinson's to help with some of the symptoms that come with the disease like running out of breath, stuttering and being able to speak clearly.

The new program provides musical and vocal exercises for those with Parkinson's. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

'We all enjoy each other and make each other laugh'

Natasha McCarthy, member of the advisory council for Parkinson Canada's Atlantic region and one of the participants of the program, was officially diagnosed with Parkinson's about three years ago.

She said living with the disease was challenging as her motor function, speech and sleep all suffered, but that music therapy changed her life.

Natasha McCarthy, a participant of the new program, said music therapy has helped her with her speech and insomnia. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"I didn't sleep very much. I went from two hours sleep when I used to watch TV at night to about four consistently, sometimes five, which doesn't sound like much but compared to two it's a lot and that's all from playing music," said McCarthy.

McCarthy also said that the new program has helped with more than just the symptoms of her disease.

"One thing about Parkinson's is you live in the day and in the moment, you don't think too far ahead," she said. "We all enjoy each other and make each other laugh and we kind of make fun of our symptoms and we have a good time together and it's great therapy at the same time."

Pottinger said that singing helps strengthen oral muscles that are effected by Parkinson's and that participants are already seeing results.

The session takes place every Thursday at the Central Christian Church in Charlottetown.

Participants can drop in and it costs $5 per session to participate.