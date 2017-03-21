P.E.I.'s Mark Arendz won a silver medal Tuesday at the final World Cup event of the para-nordic season in Sapporo, Japan.

Arendz missed just one shot in 12.5 km standing biathlon, coming in behind Benjamin Daviet of France.

Finished second in today's @ParaNordic Biathlon 12.5km. Everything went well except the third bout of shooting, missed one- body is holding! — @markarendz

He is scheduled to compete in the final World Cup event of the season on Wednesday, the standing 7.5 km race.

Arendz is currently ranked third in the world in men's standing paranordic biathlon.

Voted as athletic representative

Last week, Arendz was elected as the Athlete Representative on World Para Nordic Skiing's Sport Technical Committee.

The vote took place while athletes were gathered at Pyeongchang for a 2018 Paralympic Test Event.

He will serve a two-year term, acting as liaison between the athletes and the STC.