P.E.I. has two athletes heading to the Paralympic Games in Pyeonchang, South Korea as part of Team Canada — Billy Bridges and Mark Arendz.

This will be Billy Bridges' fifth Paralympics as a para hockey player — formerly known as sledge hockey. The Summerside, P.E.I., native is in his 20th year on Canada's team.

"I'm itching to get back on top of that podium," said Bridges, noting the last two Paralympics didn't go so well for the hockey team — they placed fourth in Vancouver and earned a bronze in Sochi. The team won gold in 2006.

"We have the team to win the gold medal, we really do. I firmly believe that medal is ours to lose," Bridges said. Canada's main competition will be the U.S. and South Korea, he said.

South Korea will be Mark Arendz's third Paralympics — the 27-year-old biathlon and para-nordic skier earned a silver and a bronze in Sochi in 2014. He won medals in five of his six races at recent world championships.

Arendz is coming off an impressive season, finishing second in the overall World Cup standings in biathlon and putting on an outstanding display at a Paralympic test event last March. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

"That was a lot of confidence-building there," Arendz said.

Training for these games began right after the last Paralympics in Sochi, Arendz said. Year one was recovery, the next few involved logging many hours becoming a better skier. The past year has been working on speed, and the last month has been the most intense training period, he said.

"I feel great. The body's really reacting well, it's responding well to the training," Ardenz said.

Watching the Olympics the last three weeks has been very exciting, he said. "Now it's our turn."

Arendz said he is aiming for "perfectly executed races" rather than medals, and is most focused on his biathlon races.

'Have fun and enjoy the moment'

The nice thing about Canada's para hockey team, Bridges said, is 16 of the 17 players were on Canada's world championship gold-medal team last year.

"That's really the experience you need going into something as big as this — the confidence you've done it before," Bridges said. "They know what to expect."

'We'd all be pretty disappointed to not come home with the gold,' says Summerside's Billy Bridges. (Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press)

Not all of them have been to the Paralympics before, however, so they will "show us veterans how to have fun and enjoy the moment," Bridges said.

Bridges has been to more than 35 countries with the team and played in front of hundreds of thousands of people, and said he enjoys the change to be a role model for children with disabilities.

"To have a chance to be that man, be that person to my daughter as well, it's pretty special," he said.

"Twenty years ago we were just seen as something that was just taking up taxpayers' dollars, not doing much in contributing to the community. And now, to see what we can accomplish — it's pretty incredible," Bridges said.