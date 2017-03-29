A student group at the University of Prince Edward Island will hand out bags of vegetables and spices to students on campus Wednesday.

The Panther Pantry Food Collective aims to help provide healthy food to university students.

Volunteers chopped vegetables Tuesday and assembled the bags, which they will hand out along with a recipe for stew. The group hopes it will be helpful for students who might not have access to healthy food, and help them in the future.

"I really hope that … people are able to see that they are able to cook," said Gracie Learie of the Panther Pantry.

"We're doing most of the prep for them, which is a lot of the work, but I'm also hoping that they are able to see that healthy food is not that hard to do,"

Volunteers will hand out the free bags in the student centre at lunch time Wednesday.