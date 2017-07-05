Charlottetown police have issued three written warnings to panhandlers recently for people who were obstructing or interfering with pedestrians on sidewalks under a bylaw that was amended by the city last year to crack down on aggressive panhandlers.

"In those circumstances maybe there's more than just being a passive panhandler, perhaps they were taking up a little bit too much space with musical equipment, perhaps dogs, whatever it might have been. So the warnings would be issued just as a deterrent for them from perhaps panhandling in that fashion," said Cpl. Darren MacDougall.

MacDougall said he believes the number of panhandlers is growing in Charlottetown.

"I believe the numbers have grown so we are addressing it," he said. "There are people in the community who have identified that maybe it's a problem or there's more of it and we address the needs of the community."

Police not concerned

However MacDougall said panhandling is not at a level where police are concerned.

"We tend to have good relationships with panhandlers. We treat them fairly, they tend to treat us fairly so any time there's an issue they listen to our commands and we've had a good relationship with them."

Police have not issued any fines for panhandling in the past couple of weeks. To issue a fine under the bylaw it's required that a victim come forward and police said there have been no incidences where victims have come forward when they've followed up with an investigation.

"We simply haven't had scenarios where it's been straight forward panhandling. There's been other issues that have been involved so you make a decision about what act to enforce," said MacDougall. "When the scenario is such that a person is intoxicated you're more inclined to enforce the Liquor Control Act than a bylaw."

Cooperation among agencies

Last week the Downtown Charlottetown Inc. called for a dedicated community police officer on foot patrol, to back up their efforts. The DCI employs a street navigator who works with people looking to improve their situation.

Charlottetown police have issued three written warnings recently to panhandlers. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Police said there are bike patrols for the summer and regular foot patrols all during the day throughout the summer who are aware of the bylaw and are instructed to enforce it as part of patrol duties.

"Certainly our officers are mandated to enforce that bylaw and they do what they can, they intervene when necessary," said MacDougall. "There's emphasis placed on enforcing that particular bylaw when you're on both the foot and bike patrols."

Police said cooperation and assistance from other agencies that deal with mental health, addictions, housing, and employment would be helpful too.

"Collectively we should be all involved in dealing with or handling the panhandlers."