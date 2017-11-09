A local development corporation in western P.E.I. is getting $500,000 from ACOA and the provincial government to support an oyster aquaculture program.

The money for West Prince Ventures' Quality Oyster Aquaculture Program will help oyster growers and operators adopt new technologies to increase production and efficiency, promote high quality oyster yields, and improve safety in handling and storage, said ACOA in a news release.

'Now is the time to grow Prince Edward Island's oyster industry.' - Alan McIsaac

"Oysters are increasing in popularity," said provincial Fisheries Minister Alan McIsaac.

"Now is the time to grow Prince Edward Island's oyster industry and we are very pleased to have support from the federal government to do so."

ACOA is offering a $300,000 grant, with the remaining money coming from the province.

West Prince Ventures is a community business development corporation, governed by a local volunteer board of directors, that provides financial and technical services.