This is a special weekend for weekend warriors at P.E.I.'s Oyster Bed Speedway.

Saturday night's Street Stock Showdown will feature the cars people work on in their backyards — the shade tree mechanics who like to go fast on the weekends.

"They work all week and they try and work on their cars at night," said race organizer Tom Nichols.

"It's regarded as perhaps the most competitive class in Atlantic Canada. They work hard and they show up and they put on a heck of a show for the fans."

Nichols has found sponsors to cover the cost of bridge and ferry fares to encourage out-of-province drivers to attend. There are 30 cars in the field.

The day will include a fan fun zone with a bouncy castle, face painting, and a truck from the New Glasgow Fire Department.

Weather permitting the races begin Saturday at 5 p.m., with a rain date on Sunday.