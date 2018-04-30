Yet another OT win keeps Islanders' season going

There will be a game seven for the Charlottetown Islanders in their semi-final Quebec Major Junior Hockey League series versus the Blainville Armada.

The Islanders came home Sunday needing a win to stay alive. They got it in overtime, their third overtime win of the series.

Charlottetown scored first in this one, taking a 1-0 lead into the second. But the Armada scored two in the middle period for their own lead.

That lead held for the first 17 minutes of the third period before the Islanders brought the sold-out crowd to its feet with the tying goal.

Six minutes into overtime Cameron Askew sent that crowd home happy with the winning goal.

Game seven is in Blainville Tuesday night. The home team has won every game in this series.

