Skip to Main Content
Yet another OT win keeps Islanders' season going

Notifications

Yet another OT win keeps Islanders' season going

There will be a game seven for the Charlottetown Islanders in their semi-final Quebec Major Junior Hockey League series versus the Blainville Armada.

Islanders will have to win away to advance

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Every win in the series for the Islanders has come in overtime. (Charlottetown Islanders/Twitter)

There will be a game seven for the Charlottetown Islanders in their semi-final Quebec Major Junior Hockey League series versus the Blainville Armada.

The Islanders came home Sunday needing a win to stay alive. They got it in overtime, their third overtime win of the series.

Charlottetown scored first in this one, taking a 1-0 lead into the second. But the Armada scored two in the middle period for their own lead.

That lead held for the first 17 minutes of the third period before the Islanders brought the sold-out crowd to its feet with the tying goal.

Six minutes into overtime Cameron Askew sent that crowd home happy with the winning goal.

Game seven is in Blainville Tuesday night. The home team has won every game in this series.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us