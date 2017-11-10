Overnight parking restrictions come into effect in Charlottetown starting Nov. 15, according to a news release from the city.

The City of Charlottetown is asking people not to park or leave any vehicle on the shoulder of streets between 1 and 6 a.m. from next Wednesday to April 15.

The restrictions are put in place so the city can plow snow, de-ice and clear roads throughout the winter and is enforced by Charlottetown police.

The city is also reminding residents of the free Charlottetown Alert System to keep up to date on when the city expects to be de-icing or plowing streets.