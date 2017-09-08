The Voluntary Resource Council of P.E.I. is calling for nominations for its sixth annual Outstanding Volunteer Awards in November.

For several years, the VRC has been honouring the work of volunteers in the Island community.

"We thought it was an opportunity to showcase some of the people who give back so incredibly to their communities," Sylvie Arsenault, manager at the Voluntary Resource Centre, told Island Morning.

"This province could not run without volunteers."

Send your nominees to the VRC

Any organization can nominate someone, she said.

"Volunteers do such an incredible amount of work to support our communities. We wouldn't have those communities the way they are if we didn't have those people."

The VRC is asking for submissions to include the full name of the nominee and what they've given back to their community.

Contact the Voluntary Resource Council with your nominee.