The P.E.I. government is considering new measures to prevent outlaw motorcycle gangs from gaining a foothold in the province.

Premier Wade MacLauchlan said Thursday he's asked his department to explore legislative changes to deter gang activity on the Island.

"We will look at legislative and regulatory amendments banning gang colours in bars, making the construction of fortified buildings illegal, and regulating the sale of body armour," said MacLauchlan in a news release.

The changes are part of a consultation process with the RCMP, municipal police services, first responders, and community members.

A community approach

All Island police services are working together to maintain comprehensive Island-wide intelligence on activities of gangs in the province and taking steps to deter criminal activity, the province says.

RCMP Cpl. Andy Cook stressed the need for every Islander to be vigilant about gang activities.

"Citizens and businesses need to be aware of the threats associated to organized crime and outlaw motorcycle gangs," said Cook.

"Purchasing their support gear, accepting charitable donations from these types of organizations, or frequenting their clubhouses, amounts to supporting their illegal activities."

Two resolutions

The province proposed two resolutions that were developed out of the consultation process.

P.E.I. resolves to take whatever legal steps may be necessary to combat the proliferation of outlaw motorcycle gangs involved in criminal activities, including encouraging the reporting of criminal activities to law enforcement agencies or Crime Stoppers, and including consideration of relevant legislative amendments designed to reduce illegal activities.

P.E.I. resolves to limit any public or financial support being shown, by any means, to members of outlaw motorcycle gangs involved in criminal activities, as their activities and influence are detrimental to the safety and well-being of Islanders.

The province says Criminal Intelligence Service PEI is collaborating with similar agencies across the country on the problem.