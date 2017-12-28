Two peewee hockey teams representing P.E.I. were left disappointed Thursday when extreme cold weather forced the cancellation of outdoor games at the Bell Capital Cup.

The North River Flames girls A team and the Pownal Pride boys A team are two of 32 teams — 16 male and 16 female — representing each province and territory at this year's event.​

The girls team found out Wednesday night that they wouldn't get to play their games on the Canada 150 Rink on Parliament Hill, their coach Dale Gallant said.

Update: Due to the extreme cold and the current weather forecast, all @BellCapitalCup round robin games scheduled for Dec. 28 and Dec. 29 on the Canada 150 Rink will be moved indoors to the Kinburn Sensplex. (1/1) — @bellcapitalcup

"Very disappointed when we heard the news last night that they cancelled at the 150 rink but I had a pretty good idea we weren't going to get out there with -26 out here today," Gallant said.

Their games were moved to indoor arenas in Ottawa. But Gallant said they were still hoping to get the team out on the outdoor rink at some point, something tournament organizers said they would try to arrange for all teams.

(2/3) Canada 150 teams travelling from across the country will be provided an opportunity to skate on the Canada 150 Rink when their schedule permits. The cold has made ice conditions unsuitable for hockey games to be played safely at this point. — @bellcapitalcup

"We're still gonna try to get the girls dressed in their gear and get out on the ice sometime within the next couple days," Gallant said.

The team played twice today and have their last guaranteed game Friday afternoon. The boys played this morning and will play twice on Friday.