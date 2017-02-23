A new map from the P.E.I. government is aimed at helping Islanders have fun outside.
The Active Living on P.E.I. Story Map allows Islanders and visitors to find year-round opportunities.
The new website contains four separate maps, marking trails for different activities:
- Biking
- Snowmobiling
- Snowshoeing/Cross-country skiing
- Walking/Running/Hiking
"This interactive story map will probably surprise many people by showing that — even for a small place — there is a large amount of recreational opportunities available on Prince Edward Island," said Infrastructure Minister Paula Biggar in a news release.
The map is aimed both at attracting tourists to new activities, and making Islanders healthier by getting them outside.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | 'Not as scary as it looks': This backyard luge track is 150 metres long with 13 turns
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | 'Sudden announcement' of minimum wage increase concerns business group