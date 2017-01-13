Stricter control of school zones recommended in the school infrastructure report from the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch could have an impact on hundreds of students.

The report is recommending the closure of five underutilized schools, but the report author stresses in order for the plan to work, stricter enforcement of school zone is needed.

In an email to CBC News, the Public Schools Branch says there are 11,801 students in the schools under review. Of those, 1,089 are out-of-zone, which 9.2 per cent.

Current Public Schools Branch policy emphasizes the ability of the receiving school to take the student requesting the transfer, and not on the needs of the school the student is zoned for.

The recommendations released this week are still proposals, and a further round of public discussions is scheduled for February. The Public Schools Branch is also accepting comments on its web site.