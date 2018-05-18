Ottawa providing $2M to protect, restore P.E.I.'s waterways

Ottawa is providing the Prince Edward Island Watershed Alliance with over $2 million over five years to help restore "coastal habitats" across the province, according to a federal government news release.

Malpeque MP Wayne Easter made the announcement Friday in Hunter River, P.E.I. The funds will be provided to restoration projects on P.E.I. through the federal government's $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan.

"The P.E.I. Watershed Alliance is excited to partner with Fisheries and Oceans Canada on several coastal restoration projects and training opportunities with our community-based watershed groups across the Island," said Mike Durant, the president of the watershed group, in the release.

"Through these pilot projects, the Alliance will develop local capacity for healthy, sustainable coastal ecosystems by fostering collaboration between local non-governmental organizations, governments, academics and professionals over this five-year agreement."

The P.E.I. Watershed Alliance will be partnering with nine conservation groups across the Island to carry out the projects, according to the release.

The Abegweit Conservation Society will also provide cultural history education and training to the participating groups and will join the P.E.I. Watershed Alliance in offering joint training sessions on coastal habitat restoration.

