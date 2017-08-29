The federal and P.E.I. governments have signed an agreement that will see Ottawa invest $10.5 million in the province's early childhood education system over the next three years.

The announcement follows a June agreement between the federal government and provincial and territorial leaders.

With its focus on a more inclusive system, the money will go towards reaching families that have not been as well served in the past. That includes families with parents who work seasonally or non-standard hours, newcomer families and Acadian and French-speaking communities.

A spokesperson for the P.E.I. Department of Education and Early Learning said the bulk of the money would go towards spaces for infants and pre-schoolers.

"The development of early learning and child care systems is one of the best investments our government is making to strengthen Canadian families, society and the economy," said federal Families Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

The federal government has committed to spending $7.5 billion over the next 11 years to create more day care spaces in Canada.