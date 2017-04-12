The national capital looked to the birthplace of Confederation when it was planning celebrations for Canada's 150th birthday.

"The success of P.E.I. 2014 was an important element that we worked from in our celebration," said Guy Laflamme, executive director of Ottawa 2017.

In 2014 P.E.I. celebrated the sesquicentennial of the Charlottetown Conference, the meeting that set Canada on the road to Confederation. The celebrations included events and festivals around the province, as well as legacy projects in different communities.

Centring the celebration

Laflamme was particularly taken with the focal points created for the event, such as the Celebration Zone on Charlottetown's waterfront.

"The importance of having poles of attraction, concentrating some of the activities in [a] certain nucleus of programming," he said.

Guy Laflamme was impressed with P.E.I.'s ability to attract major conventions during 2014 celebrations. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

Ottawa will close a portion of York Street in the Byward Market to create Inspiration Village. Forty modified shipping containers will feature cooking demonstrations and cultural exhibits from different regions of Canada. Inspiration Village will also have a performance space.

Laflamme also noted P.E.I.'s success in attracting major national meetings and conventions in 2014 so delegates could take part in the celebrations.

P.E.I. will be a presence in the national capital's celebrations, including joining Inspiration Village, and performances by Island artists Lennie Gallant, Cynthia MacLeod and the East Pointers at the National Arts Centre.