Summerside native Steve Ott says he "can't wait" to go on a playoff run with the Montreal Canadiens.

Ott, 34, was traded Wednesday to the Canadiens from the Detroit Red Wings for a sixth-round draft pick.

It's a big jump up the NHL standings for the veteran forward — Detroit is in last place in the NHL's Atlantic Division, while the Canadiens are in first.

After the trade, Ott tweeted thanks to Red Wings, saying it was a "dream" to play in Detroit.

But he is clearly excited to join the Canadiens.

"Now off to another incredible organization @Canadiens MTL," he wrote on Twitter. "Can't wait to go on a run with such a historic franchise!"

Ott made his NHL debut in 2002-03 after being selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round of the 2000 draft. The Canadiens are his fifth NHL team. He has also played for the Stars, Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues and Wings.

837 NHL games

He had three goals and three assists with in 42 games with the Wings this year.

In 837 regular season games in the NHL, Ott has 109 goals and 287 points. He also has 1,538 penalty minutes.

The NHL trade deadline is Wednesday at 4 p.m. AT.