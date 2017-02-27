Not only did Mahdi Selseleh of Charlottetown help out on the set of one of this year's Oscar winners — he worked with one of the lead actors in The Salesman, Shahab Hosseini.

The film took the Academy Award for best foreign language film.

"I was watching it with my friends and I was so excited," said Selseleh, an 18-year-old graduate of Colonel Gray High School.

Film director not at awards

The director of the film, Asghar Farhadi, chose not to attend the ceremony Monday in Los Angeles, to protest attempts by president Donald Trump to place travel restriction to the U.S. on citizens of seven Muslim countries, including Iran.

Instead, Iranian astronaut and engineer Anousheh Ansari accepted the award and read a statement on his behalf.

"My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of other six nations whom have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S.," Farhadi said in the statement.

Engineer/astronaut Anousheh Ansari (left) and former NASA scientist Firouz Naderi accept Best Foreign Language Film for The Salesman on behalf of director Asghar Farhadi onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"I think [Farhadi] did the right thing," said Selseleh. "If the whole country is not allowed to go, I don't think anyone else should go and I really support them."

'A universal language'

Selseleh travels to Iran on a regular basis, where he continues to gain experience in that country's film industry.

He worked on the set of the film informally for a few days while it was in production in Iran, and accompanied Hosseini to film festivals in Canada and the U.S. last year, after helping the Iranian actor obtain a visa to travel and work in the U.S.

Taraneh Alidoosti and Shahab Hosseini star in The Salesman. Neither actor attended the Oscar ceremonies. (Cohen Media Group)

"We had to go to the U.S. embassy in Dubai to get the visa. I went to help as translator," said Selseleh.

He will also be travelling with the Iranian actor to the U.S. and western Canada next month.

"Film is a universal language. It shows different cultures to different people and that's what's important," said Selseleh. "Nothing can stop the arts and nothing can stop universal language that connects everyone to each other."

Charlottetown actress celebrating Emma Stone

Meanwhile, Charlottetown-born actress Martha MacIssac posted on social media about her own connection to the Oscars — her friendship with Best Actress winner Emma Stone.

MacIssac posted two photos to Instagram — one from before the ceremony, and another celebrating the win.