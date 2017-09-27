This year's Order of P.E.I. recipients were honoured at an investiture ceremony at Government House Tuesday evening.

Catherine Callbeck, Catherine Hennessey, and James MacAulay were the three Islanders selected to receive the honour this year.

"I'm honoured to be with the two other recipients … I'm just honoured to be with those people, and I feel very privileged. And many of my friends are here tonight that I'm happy to have them here. So it's a very nice evening," said Hennessey, who was recognized for her years of championing P.E.I.'s heritage.

'I'm elated'

The Order of Prince Edward Island is the province's highest honour. It recognizes Islanders who have shown individual excellence and leadership in their communities as well as their profession. Three Islanders are selected each year.

'I've been fortunate to have the opportunity to do many things in my lifetime.' - Catherine Callbeck

"I never dreamt that I would ever get the Order of Prince Edward Island. So I'm elated, and I'm elated to have all my family and extended family here with me tonight," said MacAulay, who was recognized for his teaching career as well as his community revitalization efforts in St. Peters.

Former P.E.I. premier, MP and senator Catherine Callbeck said she was very honoured to be chosen. Callbeck is already a member of the Order of Canada, as is Catherine Hennessey.

"I've been fortunate to have the opportunity to do many things in my lifetime, and I feel very privileged because of that," said Callbeck.

Greatest accomplishments

All three recipients have a long list of accomplishments — spanning decades — for which they were recognized. Hennessey said she is glad to see that her work, and the work of others, has influenced public opinion on the importance of preserving heritage, particularly in Charlottetown.

"We've really created heritage bylaws, we've got protection legislation. And I'm proud of that," said Hennessey.

Catherine Callbeck received the Order of Prince Edward Island insignia. Lt.-Gov. Frank Lewis conferred the honour on each recipient. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Callbeck said her greatest accomplishment was seeing the construction of the Confederation Bridge from construction to near completion while she was premier. MacAulay is most proud of his work revitalizing the community in St. Peters, including working to transform the former St. Peter's Consolidated School into a community space.

"Twenty years ago, things were pretty dead in our community, and people were lamenting the loss of our old country stores," said MacAulay.

"But now we have a new and regenerated community."​