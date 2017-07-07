The 2017 recipients of the Order of Prince Edward Island were announced on Friday.

Catherine Callbeck of Central Bedeque is a former premier of P.E.I., a member of Parliament and Canadian senator. She retired from the senate in 2014. A year later, she received the Order of Canada.

Catherine Hennessey of Charlottetown is a historian, author and heritage activist. In 2011, the City of Charlottetown created a heritage award in her honour.

Ceremony in September

James Clement MacAulay of St. Peters Bay is a former teacher and principal at Morell Regional High School. He has also been involved in revitalization projects in the community, such as the transformation of the former St. Peter's Consolidated School into the St. Peters Bay Complex.

The recipients were announced on Friday by Lt.-Gov. Frank Lewis and Gerard Greenan, chair of the Order of Prince Edward Island Advisory Council. The insignia of the order will be presented to each recipient by the lieutenant-governor at a ceremony in September at Government House.

The three recipients were selected from a total of 53 Islanders nominated this year.