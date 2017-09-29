Some Prince Edward Island schools were a sea of orange on Friday to celebrate Orange Shirt Day — a national initiative meant to educate students about reconciliation with Canada's Aboriginal people and the history of the residential school system.

The P.E.I. Department of Education said many schools were marking the day in some way.

Schools like Mount Stewart Consolidated in Charlottetown celebrated with an assembly led and organized by its Aboriginal students.

"I think it's important for them to have their voice and for them to ... be able to express themselves and what they want to say," said principal Mary Kendrick. "It's such a bigger impact when it is the students telling their stories and giving their experiences and performing."

Observed annually around the country

The annual national program started in Williams Lake, B.C., in the spring of 2013. It grew out of the story of a girl named Phyllis Webstad — a residential school survivor whose new orange shirt was taken away from her when she arrived at the St. Joseph Mission residential school.

Orange Shirt Day is observed annually around the country on Sept. 30. The date was chosen because it was the time of year children were transferred from their homes to the residential schools, according to the organization's website.

A student-led assembly

The assembly was led and organized by the school's Aboriginal students. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

During the student-led assembly, there was a drumming performance and a video presentation on residential schools.

For the young performers who participated, it was about more than just the presentation — it was about teaching others about their culture and a painful chapter in their history.

"I feel like more people need to know what Mi'kmaq culture is too, because our culture does not have a lot of people in it … I just feel bad for all those kids that never made it through residential school," said Markus Peter-Paul, who participated in the drumming performance.

'All these kids really do care'

Grade 8 student Sage Jadis (left) and grade 6 student Desrea Knockwood (right) emceed Friday's assembly together. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

The students involved said seeing the sea of orange at their school made them feel like their hard work is making a difference.

"I see it, and I'm like, 'Oh my God.' All these kids actually really do care," said grade 8 student Sage Jadis, one of the assembly's emcees.

"I hope they learn our culture, because some of them don't understand it yet, but they will by the end of this, I hope."

School officials say they will continue to mark the day each year.