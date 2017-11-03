Opposition Justice and Public Safety critic Jamie Fox is opposing the Liberal government's decision to take the province's privacy commissioner to court.

The MacLauchlan government is challenging two of privacy commissioner Karen Rose's rulings which said the province improperly disclosed the personal information.

"We trust people like the privacy commissioner to do a job independently from government," Fox said.

"Here we have the Premier stepping in and questioning the role of her, basically, and her judgements, and her rulings which in turn is affecting the privacy of information on Islanders."

Commissioner's office already over budget

He believes Rose was correct in her rulings and that government taking her to court is further burdening the commissioner's already overspent budget as well as taking her away from other work she could be doing.

Karen Rose, P.E.I.'s information and privacy commissioner, is facing three legal challenges — two of which are from government. The office has already overspent legal budget for the fiscal year. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"We have an individual that has a very limited budget … if we continually put things before the court questioning her authority or her rulings than of course it's going to diminish her ability to make decisions on a just basis," Fox said.

A spokesperson for the privacy commissioner's office told CBC News last month that as of September the office had already overspent its legal budget of $16,000 for the fiscal year that ends March 31, 2018.

"At the end of the day, I think it's just another attempt by government to question people that are put in positions of trust that are making good judgement and good questions and good answers on behalf of islanders."