Opposition calls for chief public health office to investigate concerns at Three Oaks

PC Leader James Aylward continues to call for the chief public health office to investigate at Three Oaks Senior High School in Summerside, P.E.I. after concerns around air quality and the health of students during construction at the school.

This week the province released test results for both air quality and asbestos which revealed air quality did not always meet recommended guidelines, and one day there were high asbestos readings.

"On May the 25th, I asked you to engage the chief public health office to investigate the student health issues at Three Oaks. Minister, in light of this week's revelations about air-quality issues at Three Oaks, I again ask, will you have the chief public health office look into these student health issues?" asked Aylward.

Aylward is also calling for mould and water-quality testing.

Chief public health office representative on committee

"Do these students, staff and parents not deserve to know if the school construction is making them sick?" questioned Aylward.

PC Leader James Aylward also asked for mould and water-quality testing. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Earlier this week, officials in charge of environmental monitoring and construction at Three Oaks offered assurances that the building is safe and that additional testing is being done.

The province says the chief public health office's environmental health division has a representative on the adhoc committee for the non-mandatory additional air-quality tests and that person has been keeping informed and providing advice where necessary as it relates to public health risks.

Education Minister Jordan Brown says there has been consultation with the chief public health office as to the kinds of testing that might be done.

Government says construction at Three Oaks will be complete by winter 2019.

