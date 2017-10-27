The numbers reflecting prescription opioid use on Prince Edward Island over the last seven years show more prescriptions being written, but fewer people getting those prescriptions.

While the number of prescriptions is up, if you exclude methadone, largely prescribed to treat narcotic addiction, the overall number is falling.

Health PEI released numbers on opioid use on the Island to CBC News on Friday.

There is a similar picture in the number of individuals prescribed opioids.

The number of individuals with methadone prescriptions more than quadrupled from 2010 to 2016, from 230 to 951.

Codeine most common

The most commonly prescribed opioid is codeine, and it's down significantly.

Codeine use on P.E.I. 2010 2016 Prescriptions 11,218 9,018 Users 18,789 14,164

Oxycodone down, hydromorphone and morphine up

The province also saw a decrease in the number of oxycodone prescriptions, but a corresponding increase in the prescriptions of hydromorphone and morphine.