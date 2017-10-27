The P.E.I. government moved Friday to try to get ahead of the opioid crisis that is causing a spike in drug overdose deaths across the continent.
"We are taking action before this becomes a crisis in our own province," said Premier Wade MacLauchlan in a news release announcing an action plan to help prevent drug overdoses and deaths.
The strategy includes:
- Surveillance of opioid-related overdoses and deaths.
- A rapid response protocol to react to sudden increases in incidents.
- Improving access to naloxone, opioid replacement therapy, and opioid education.
- Collaboration on opioid supply.
Control of the opioid supply will include implementing a prescription monitoring program. That program could lead to clinician education and will allow for the tracking of trends.
