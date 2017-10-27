The P.E.I. government moved Friday to try to get ahead of the opioid crisis that is causing a spike in drug overdose deaths across the continent.

"We are taking action before this becomes a crisis in our own province," said Premier Wade MacLauchlan in a news release announcing an action plan to help prevent drug overdoses and deaths.

The strategy includes:

Surveillance of opioid-related overdoses and deaths.

A rapid response protocol to react to sudden increases in incidents.

Improving access to naloxone, opioid replacement therapy, and opioid education.

Collaboration on opioid supply.

Control of the opioid supply will include implementing a prescription monitoring program. That program could lead to clinician education and will allow for the tracking of trends.