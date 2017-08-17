With another school year just around the corner, a group of P.E.I. volunteers wants to ensure that Island students show up on the first-day wearing backpacks full of all the pens, pencils and paper they need.

Operation Backpack began five years ago. The Prince County-based campaign helps local students and their families who can't afford to buy school supplies.

But this year, the demand for backpacks and supplies has increased — and volunteers require more donations if they're going to meet their goal of 500 backpacks.

Debbie Howatt-Gallant, co-ordinator for Operation Backpack, said the group gave out 220 backpacks the first year and the number has increased to more than 300 each year since.

'The struggle is there'

Howatt-Gallant said so far the campaign hasn't had to turn anyone away, but she fears the day when that happens.

"The struggle is there," she said.

"The price of school supplies, it's crazy."

There are multiple ways for people to get involved, according to Howatt-Gallant.

She said Operation Backpack will accept cash donations as well as backpacks and extra school supplies such as binders, rulers, pencils and erasers.

'It touches us all'

She hopes Islanders will consider contributing to this year's campaign.

"It touches us all," she said.

"Being in there and packing backpacks and just knowing that they're going to families who need them, it just feels great. It feels right."

Operation Backpack runs until September 1. Donations can be dropped off at the following locations: