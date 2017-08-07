Monday, Aug. 7, is a civic holiday in many parts of the country, including P.E.I.

But not all of P.E.I.

All federal government offices will be closed, but only provincial and municipal offices west of Charlottetown will be closed.

Instead, Charlottetown and eastern P.E.I. will celebrate the holiday on Aug. 18, which is the date of the Gold Cup Parade.

Many businesses and services will remain open and on regular hours.

Here is a list of what is open and closed:

Federal government offices are closed.

Provincial and municipal offices in Charlottetown and eastern P.E.I. are open, but closed in the western part of the province.

Canada Post will not have delivery service.

Island Waste Management will have regular collection.

Sobeys stores are open regular hours.

Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.

Walmart is open regular hours.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open regular hours..

Charlottetown Mall is open regular hours.

Confederation Court Mall is open regular hours.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is open regular hours.

T3 Transit is operating on regular schedule.

Of the five P.E.I. public libraries with regularly-scheduled Monday hours, only the Confederation Centre Public Library and the Government Services Library in Charlottetown will be open.

