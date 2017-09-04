Many businesses and services will be closed on Labour Day, Sept. 4, which is statutory holiday in Canada.
Some restaurants and bars will remain open, but it's a good idea to check before heading out for supper.
Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
- Sobeys stores are closed.
- Atlantic Superstores are closed.
- Souris Co-op will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.
- Charlottetown Mall is closed.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.
- Walmart is closed.
- Island Waste Management. Garbage normally collected on Monday has been moved to Saturday.
- T3 Transit will not be providing service.
- P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service.
