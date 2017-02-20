The third Monday of February marks Islander Day, and many retailers and services will be closed to mark the provincial holiday.

Some bars and restaurants will remain open, but others will be closed. If you plan to go out for dinner, your best bet is to call ahead.

Here's a list of some of the places that will be closed.

Sobeys stores

Atlantic Superstores

Walmart

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed, but some agency stores may be open.

Charlottetown Mall

Confederation Court Mall will be closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside will be closed, but the Lawtons Drug Store will be open noon to 5 p.m.

T3 Transit will not be providing service

P.E.I. Public Libraries

Provincial government offices

Schools

Since Islander Day is a provincial holiday, federal government offices will be open, and Canada Post will be delivering mail.