With Canada Day falling on Saturday this year, government offices on P.E.I. will be closed on Monday, July 3.
But many businesses and services will remain open.
Here is a list of what is open and closed:
- Provincial and federal government offices are closed.
- Municipal offices are closed, so street parking is free in Charlottetown for the day.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service.
- Island Waste Management will have regular collection, but trucks may arrive earlier than usual. The Charlottetown office and the Customer Service Center will be closed.
- Sobeys stores are open regular hours.
- Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.
- Walmart is open regular hours.
- P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open regular hours..
- Charlottetown Mall is open regular hours.
- Confederation Court Mall is open regular hours.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is open regular hours.
- T3 Transit is operating on regular schedule.
- P.E.I. Public Libraries are open, but the administrative office is closed.
MORE P.E.I. NEWS | No ribfest for Charlottetown this year, but there will be one in Summerside
MORE P.E.I. NEWS | 10 million steps: P.E.I. man recalls walking across Canada 50 years ago