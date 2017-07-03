With Canada Day falling on Saturday this year, government offices on P.E.I. will be closed on Monday, July 3.

But many businesses and services will remain open.

Here is a list of what is open and closed:

Provincial and federal government offices are closed.

Municipal offices are closed, so street parking is free in Charlottetown for the day.

Canada Post will not have delivery service.

Island Waste Management will have regular collection, but trucks may arrive earlier than usual. The Charlottetown office and the Customer Service Center will be closed.

Sobeys stores are open regular hours.

Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.

Walmart is open regular hours.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open regular hours..

Charlottetown Mall is open regular hours.

Confederation Court Mall is open regular hours.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is open regular hours.

T3 Transit is operating on regular schedule.

P.E.I. Public Libraries are open, but the administrative office is closed.

