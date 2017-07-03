With Canada Day falling on Saturday this year, government offices on P.E.I. will be closed on Monday, July 3.

But many businesses and services will remain open.

Here is a list of what is open and closed:

  • Provincial and federal government offices are closed.
  • Municipal offices are closed, so street parking is free in Charlottetown for the day.
  • Canada Post will not have delivery service.
  • Island Waste Management will have regular collection, but trucks may arrive earlier than usual. The Charlottetown office and the Customer Service Center will be closed.
  • Sobeys stores are open regular hours.
  • Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.
  • Walmart is open regular hours.
  • P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open regular hours..
  • Charlottetown Mall is open regular hours.
  • Confederation Court Mall is open regular hours.
  • County Fair Mall in Summerside is open regular hours.
  • T3 Transit is operating on regular schedule.
  • P.E.I. Public Libraries are open, but the administrative office is closed.

