Moving from Charlottetown to Toronto to pursue her music career has put Island folk singer-songwriter Angelina MacKinnon in a much bigger pool of contestants in the CBC Searchlight contest.

MacKinnon entered the first round of the hunt for Canada's next big music act as a resident of central Ontario, but she's been looking for voting support from her Island friends and family.

"I started to get a little bit of a name for myself on the Island," she told CBC Radio: Mainstreet's Angela Walker via telephone from Ontario. "And as soon as I did, I wanted to experience as much as I could and just get out and see the world, and what better spot than Toronto?"

As a result, MacKinnon has met and played with many musicians over the past few months who have helped and inspired her, she said.

But she may have watered down her chances of ending up in the Searchlight spotlight, too: the central Ontario region takes in the cities of Bruce, Grey, Simcoe, Muskoka, Kawartha, Haliburton, Peterborough, Northumberland, Hastings, Lennox and Addington, Parry Sound and Nipissing regions.

'I was holding back'

"It was definitely scary," said MacKinnon of the move away from home. "I was holding back for a couple years."

She's working on putting out her very first full-length CD, and an EP she recorded in P.E.I. at The Hill Sound Studio.

"I have tons of material I've been going over and adding my new experiences with them," she said.

"You have to come see me to get the full experience," she says of her style. "My personality is what I like to showcase on my stage."

'You can really feel it'

The song MacKinnon entered in Searchlight is called Go Fly A Kite.

"You can really feel it. It's a nice groove and it's a funny song too," she explains. "I started off writing it as a joke, 'cause I was really upset with the world. And then I really loved the groove of it and I kept it going, and within a few hours I wrote that song."

Everywhere she goes, MacKinnon said she's been telling people about Searchlight and asking them to vote for her, and stressing that she's from P.E.I.

"I need a call for you Islanders to help me out!" she said.

Voting for round one wrapped up Monday afternoon. Nine videos in each region with the highest scores from the CBC music judging panel and one video in each region with the most public votes will automatically advance to the regional finals.