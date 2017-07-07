The Federation of P.E.I. Municipalities is planning to put together an online toolkit to help residents access more government information.

Municipalities are currently not covered under under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, but commissioner Karen Rose told a legislature committee in March her office would likely be recommending, along with a number of other recommendations in the fall, that they be included.

Federation president Bruce MacDougall said that the goal of the online toolkit would be to allow residents to access information without resorting to FOIPP, which can be an expensive process.

"Our pockets are not very deep," said MacDougall.

"We're hoping this new tool kit that we're trying to develop will take the place of FOIPP. And if it doesn't, I'm sure that we'll find out early on."

The tool kit would link to information about assessments, approved financial plans, permits, council meetings and tabled documents, along with other information.

"The more open you can be, the more transparent you can be, the less questions that are asked," said MacDougall.

A request for proposals has been issued to develop the online tool kit.