Rather than stroll through the store, P.E.I. shoppers will soon be able to order their groceries online and pick it up through Loblaw Companies Ltd.'s new shopping service.

Starting on April 11, the two Atlantic Superstore locations in Charlottetown will offer the new service, which has been rolling out in stores in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in recent months.

The Summerside and Montague stores will offer the service the following week.

Mark Boudreau, director of corporate affairs for Loblaw Atlantic, said the service acts sort of like an online grocery list where shoppers create an account on their website, compile a list of items from the store, make the order and then pick it up in person.

"Throughout the week if I randomly remember I need to get dog food, or bead or something else I add it to my cart," Boudreau said.

"Almost like you would keep a shopping list on the fridge."

$3 'convenience fee' for the service

After placing an order, which has to cost a minimum of $30, he said, shoppers then choose a pick-up time to go grab their groceries.

Boudreau said shoppers park in front of an Atlantic Superstore in a designated spot and pay for their order using either a credit card, cash, debit or other methods of payment.

There is a $3 "convenience fee" tacked on to the service, he said.

While the goal of online shopping is to save people time, Mark Boudreau says it's been useful for busy families, seniors, students, people suffering from anxiety and those who may not feel comfortable in public.​ (Doug Ives/Canadian Press)

Loblaws Atlantic wasn't sure what to expect after rolling out the service in stores in Halifax and Moncton, according to Boudreau, but he said they've exceeded expectations in the region so far.

"We thought we'd do a slower rollout in Atlantic Canada … but based on the success that we've had in the stores that we currently have the service we've decided to accelerate the launch and that's why we're doing the Island in April," he said.

While the goal of online shopping is to "obviously save people time," Boudreau said, it's been particularly useful for busy families, seniors, students, people suffering from anxiety and those who may not feel comfortable in public.​

More P.E.I. News