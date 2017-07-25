A Syrian refugee family that arrived in Prince Edward Island one year ago has made the Island its home.

​Feyyad Abdulhey and his family of 11 arrived in Charlottetown last July after having spent three years in a refugee camp in Turkey. While it's only been a year, Abdulhey said the Island feels like a place he has known for many, many years.

"I feel it's my country ... my hometown," he said.

Above all else, after having lived in a place of war, he said he's grateful that his family now lives in a place that is safe.

Feyyad and Maha Abdulhey have nine kids. The youngest of their children is just 16 months old. Their eldest daughter is almost 18.

Dreams for the future

Feyyad Abdulhey has been studying English at Holland College. He completed level two this year, and will continue studying level three English in the fall.

'I hope my kids to have big lessons at their school.... I came here just for that,' said Feyyad Abdulhey. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

As a skilled worker, he plans on getting a job as a painter. Although, his real dream is to own a sheep farm in the country — something he used to do back in Syria, he said.

And he has dreams for his children:

"I hope my kids to have big lessons at their school. I came here just for that. This [is] my first dream — [for them] to have what they want," said Abdulhey.

"They like it very, very much. And they have school. Three years ago, they [didn't have] school. Here they have school, they study English, they can speak with their friends, can make Canadian friends."

While the Canadian winters are a challenge for Abdulhey, his kids enjoy it.

"I like it because in Syria you can't find lots of snow, but here you can find lots, and we play always," said 12 year-old Alaa Abdulhey.

12-year-old Alaa Abdulhey said enjoys Canadian winters, because she rarely ever saw snow in Syria. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

'We are so happy they're here'

The Interfaith Refugee Sponsorship Group — a coalition of five different churches in Prince Edward Island — and a number of individuals, including Charlottetown's Bonnie Stewart, sponsored the family.

"A year later, they still have a challenging path. They've adjusted to so much loss and so much that's new, and still it's a long road to establishing yourself in any new community, let alone a new culture. but they've made huge steps and progress and we are so happy they're here," wrote Stewart in a message to CBC.

The P.E.I. churches raised more than $50,000 to support the family. The group also ran a GoFundMe campaign that raised $26,000 with people donating from all over the world, including from Qatar, Australia and Scotland.

The Abdulhey family often plays soccer together outside of their house. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Starting in August, the family will no longer receive financial support as part of the Blended Visa program. They will be independent at that point, but the group will continue to maintain its friendship with the family, said Rosemary Henderson, the chair of the Interfaith Refugee Sponsorship Group.

"I'm sure that we will still be seeing them and checking in on them and seeing how they're doing, and assisting them with anything that we can assist them with," she said.

"They seem to be adjusting and wanting to stay in Prince Edward Island and we think that's just absolutely wonderful," said Henderson.

Feyyad Abdulhey said he is grateful for the support his family has received, especially from the local community.

"All of Canada, thank you," said Feyyad Abdulhey