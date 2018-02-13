Communities large and small want to hear from Canada's women's Olympic hockey team, and a Prince Edward Islander has the job of making sure the team meets those expectations.

Morgan Bell works in communications with the national women's hockey team, and manages the public appearances of players, arranging interviews and ensuring they are where they need to be.

Bell is with the team in South Korea, making media relations as smooth as possible so players can focus on what they need to do on the ice.

"These girls are playing in the biggest competition of their lives and every community big or small wants to talk to them," Bell said.

"The demand on them is big. They carry a lot of weight on their shoulders playing for Canada and they need to manage it and they need to be ready to play for a gold medal."

A strong start

The team has done more than 600 interviews since August and with the games underway, Bell expects things to get even busier.

Team Canada is 2-0 after beating Finland and the Olympic Athletes from Russia earlier this week.

They face the United States on Wednesday night in what many see as the likely gold medal matchup.