Charlottetown curler Robbie Doherty may not be competing in the Olympics, but he may be doing the next best thing.

Doherty is a spotter with Olympic Broadcasting Services, working rinkside at the Olympic curling venue in Pyeongchang, helping out with the TV coverage.

"I am kind of the eyes and ears in the arena for the director and producer, so if they have any curling questions or anything they want to see that's not happening on the ice they can ask me. I'm on a headset with them non-stop," he said.

It's exciting to see such a high level of play, says Doherty. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

"I've been here 18 days now and have a couple more, and I've worked every day I've been here. It's been busy but fun."

Doherty said it's been exciting to see such a high level of competitive play.

He will return home before this weekend's gold medal matchups and get back to his full-time job with the Grand Slam of Curling.