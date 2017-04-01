The clock is ticking for O'Leary, P.E.I. residents anxiously awaiting to find out if their community will be named Kraft Hockeyville champions.

O'Leary and Ituna, Sask. were named the two finalists on March 18 for the competition. As a finalist, the communities are guaranteed $100,000 for upgrades to their local arenas. In the case of O'Leary, the money will be used for upgrades to the Community Sports Centre.

But there is another big incentive for claiming the top prize. In addition to being named Kraft Hockeyville champions, the winner gets to host an NHL pre-season game.

On Saturday, residents piled into the arena for a party with music, waiting for the announcement which will be broadcast live on CBC and Sportsnet on Hockey Night in Canada between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. AT.

Sportsnet was also set up in O'Leary for the announcement.

CBC P.E.I.'s Nicole Williams made the trip to O'Leary on Saturday to be on hand for the big announcement.

Former rink manager Della Sweet says everyone came together to vote. "It was nuts". pic.twitter.com/lQa7sFlEHR — @NicoleatCBC

Earlier in March, O'Leary was named a top-10 finalist, which guaranteed at least $25,000 for upgrades for the Community Sports Centre.

O'Leary also made the top 10 in 2006, but fell short of the prize.