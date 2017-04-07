O'Leary, P.E.I. won this year's Kraft Hockeyville contest, but there is no guarantee the NHL pre-season game it gets to host will be played in the community's rink.

"It's probably going to be late June or early July before we even find out where the game is going to be played," said Bill MacKendrick, a member of the O'Leary Hockeyville organizing committee.

Early this week, a team of about 20 people from the NHL, the NHL Players' Association, the broadcasters, Kraft and a marketing agency were on the Island inspecting the O'Leary Community Sports Centre to see if it was suitable to host the game, said MacKendrick.

'A thorough review of all options'

Fontane Choi, a spokesperson for Kraft Hockeyville, also said that final venue for the pre-season game will be announced at a later date.

"The partners of Kraft Hockeyville are doing a thorough review of all options and ultimately selects the best venue based on the guiding principles of the program, and where we can deliver the best overall experience for the O'Leary community. The final venue will announced formally on a later date."

J.P. Desrosiers, Summerside director of community services, said the Kraft Hockeyville representatives visited the Credit Union Place this week.

O'Leary was announced as the Kraft Hockeyville champion on Sportsnet Saturday night, beating out Ituna, Sask.

Along with being crowned champion, the community also received $100,000 for arena upgrades and the opportunity to host the pre-season NHL game on Sept. 25 between the Ottawa Senators and the New Jersey Devils.

Last year's Kraft Hockeyville winner was Lumby, B.C. The pre-season game was played in Vernon, B.C.