O'Leary, P.E.I., has been named as one of 10 finalists for Hockey Night in Canada's Kraft Hockeyville competition.

The announcement was made on the show Saturday night.

$100K for arena upgrades

If successful, O'Leary would win $100,000 toward local arena upgrades, plus the community would host an NHL pre-season game, have a broadcast from the town on Sportsnet and hold the title of Kraft Hockeyville.

The O'Leary Community Sports Centre is looking for funding to help make the arena more accessible and comfortable for spectators and players, according to a press release.

The winner will be announced April 1 on Hockey Night in Canada.

The second-place finisher receives $100,000 for arena upgrades, while the remaining eight communities receive $25,000 each.

Voting begins March 12

People can vote for their favourite community beginning at 10 a.m. AT on March 12 at Kraft Hockeyville's website. Voting closes on March 14 at 12:59 a.m. AT.

The other finalists are:

Courtenay, B.C.

Maskwacis (Ermineskin), Alta.

Didsbury, Alta.

Ituna, Sask.

Wilkie, Sask.

Cobden, Ont.

Collingwood, Ont.

Saint-Ambroise, Que.

Bay Roberts, N.L.

O'Leary is the only Maritime community in the running this year.