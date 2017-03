O'Leary, P.E.I., has been named one of two finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville 2017 competition.

The town automatically wins $100,000 for upgrades to its rink. Now it will compete with the other finalist, Ituna, Sask, for the Hockeyville 2017 title and the right to host an NHL pre-season game.

Voting for the top spot begins Sunday at 10 a.m. and continues for 39 hours. The winner will be announced on April 1.

