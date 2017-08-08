The organizers of one of P.E.I.'s premiere summer events, unveiled this year's lineup of activities at a news conference on Tuesday.

This year Old Home Week, which has been entertaining Islanders and visitors alike since 1888, will feature everything from horse and tractor pulls, to midway rides, to comedy and magic shows.

"Old Home Week acts as one of the last major events to connect rural P.E.I. with urban P.E.I.," said Sandra Hodder-Acorn, Old Home Week's general manger. "We are proud to take the opportunity to teach Islanders about where their food comes from."

The annual and highly-anticipated Gold Cup Parade will make its way through the streets of downtown Charlottetown on Friday Aug. 18.

Organizers also announced the eight ambassadors for the Gold Cup and Saucer horse race:

Brooke Clarey from Montague, P.E.I

Hailey Cole from Darnley, P.E.I.

Jillian Doucette from Kensington, P.E.I.

Laurissa Handren from Cornwall, P.E.I.

Catherine MacCallum from Brackley Beach, P.E.I.

Juli MacMillan from Stratford, P.E.I.

Mikaella Taylor from Cornwall, P.E.I.

Katie Wight from Charlottetown.

The 58th edition of the Gold Cup and Saucer race will get underway Aug. 19 at the Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at Charlottetown Driving Park.