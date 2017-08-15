Despite some hiccups with the weather and disputes over parking, one organizer said Old Home Week is moving along just fine.

The annual fair has entertained Islanders since 1888. The 2017 lineup features everything from Bob the Builder to livestock shows to magic, harness racing, rides and games. The highly-anticipated Gold Cup Parade will highlight the fair on Friday, though many events continue through Saturday.

Old Home Week manager Sandra Hodder-Acorn dropped by CBC's Compass to talk about how the fair is going so far.

"Things are going well, we've had some very good weather — we've had a little bit of rain but we've worked with [it] — we've been getting great crowds. People are enjoying themselves so that makes it all worth it."

'Expect everything'

When asked what people can expect from Old Home Week, Hodder-Acorn said events run a wide gamut.

"They can expect everything. We have everything from horses and cattle shows, lots of children's entertainment on stage all day, harness racing —we have it all."

They'll even have the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Paw Patrol and Bob the Builder, she added, the latter of which will be signing autographs and having a meet-and-greet for children.

Making memories

One of Hodder-Acorn's favourite parts of Old Home Week, she said, is the agricultural component and teaching people about their homegrown food on P.E.I.

"Its very important to teach people where their food comes from and very important to know what happens on a family farm," she said.

Other than that, Acorn-Hodder said Old Home Week is about making memories with friends, family and neighbours.

"Come and make lots of family memories — I have tons of memories as a child and with my own children, that's what it's all about."