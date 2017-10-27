Through the middle of this week temperatures on P.E.I. have been more like August than October, and records fell every day in both Charlottetown and Summerside.

Temperatures Tuesday through Thursday averaged 11.4 degrees above normal in Charlottetown and 12.1 degrees above normal in Summerside. Those temperatures were about 1.5 degrees below the average August temperature in Charlottetown and less than a degree below the Summerside August average.

"A large and very slow moving frontal boundary was practically parked to our west over the last few days," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"This front extended very far south and strong southerly winds ahead of this boundary brought some of that heat to the Maritimes. It was almost like a conveyor belt of warm, southerly air."

That cold front finally passed over P.E.I. Thursday night and that will bring cooler, but still above normal, temperatures.