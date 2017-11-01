P.E.I. has broken another weather record as Islanders experienced the hottest October in over a century, according to data from Environment Canada.

The average daily high in Charlottetown for October was 16.1 C, according to Environment Canada. The average mean temperature was 11.5 C.

"This certainly was one of the warmest Octobers on record for the Island at over 3 C above the monthly mean temperature," said CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland.

October was an extremely warm month in the maritimes temperatures were on average 2 to 4 degrees above normal. #NSwx #NBwx #PEIwx pic.twitter.com/GtDeCWGpDZ — @BrennanAllenCBC

The only October on record that was warmer was in 1913, making 2017 the warmest in over 100 years, according to weather records from Linda Libby at Environment Canada.

Some of this likely has to do with "warmer than normal waters in the gulf and across the Maritimes," Scotland added.

"For the month of October our upper level wind pattern favoured warm temperatures with the Island frequently under a ridge in the jet stream."

Single-digit degrees in forecast

Most of October was also defined by warm, southerly winds, he said, and sometimes large frontal systems even managed to tap into warm sub-tropical air, driving temperatures up well above seasonal.

The warm beach-like temperatures may be at an end as P.E.I. starts seeing some of it's coldest temperatures of the season, dropping into single-digit degrees starting on the weekend.

Charlottetown will have a high of 8 C on Saturday and 5 C on Sunday, according to figures from Environment and Climate Change Canada.