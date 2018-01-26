The Community Seniors Co-operative in O'Leary, P.E.I., has received some support in its bid to build a community care facility.

A 40-bed nursing home is still in the planning stages, but John Martin, chair of the group, says two local organizations have donated just over a hectare of land, along with a building.

'We were doing a sort of a general search in our community … and then these two offers came forth, much to our pleasure and surprise.' - John Martin

He estimated the property was worth about $200,000.

The O'Leary Farmers Co-op gave 0.7 hectares of land and the Mason's Public Hall Company donated the rest, as well as the building that houses the Home Hardware.

"We knew that land would be essential, we decided we'd like it in the town of O'Leary," Martin said.

The O'Leary Home Hardware was given to the Community Seniors Co-operative along with some land. (Google Streetview)

"We were doing a sort of a general search in our community … and then these two offers came forth, much to our pleasure and surprise."

Allison Ellis, with the Public Hall Company, said if the nursing home is built on the land, the Home Hardware will pay rent to the facility, and all the Masons have asked for is a space for their monthly meetings.

Historical significance

Martin said the building holds historical significance for the community, so there is no intention to tear it down.

He also said the nine-member board of the seniors co-op plans to apply for federal and provincial funding, and the hope is to have money secured soon so construction can begin this year.

"They've come forth with this offer to us, and so we're pleased," Martin said.

"As we share the information about what our goals and intentions are here our goal is that the enthusiasm that we have would be shared among other organizations and individuals in our community, and that's what we're witnessing here."