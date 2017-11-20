Officials in O'Leary, P.E.I., are fed up with illegal dumping at the former community dump, which officially closed 15 years ago.

The town used to allow contractors to dispose of old building materials at the site, and let residents bring in leaves and tree branches. It also allowed the local fire department to carry out burning exercises.

But in the last few months, dumping has gotten out of hand, with people leaving items like mattresses and appliances.

'You can see the mess that's here,' says O'Leary Mayor Eric Gavin. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"If you abuse it, you lose it," said O'Leary Mayor Eric Gavin. "That's why we've got to shut this site down."

"It's too bad, because it was good for people. But now there's no way in the world we could ever do this again."

Gavin is not sure why this is happening now, since some of the items including washing machines and dryers can be disposed of for free through Island Waste Management's Waste Watch program.

The town has met with police, Gavin said, and people they catch dumping at the site may now face fines.

The town plans to soon put a locked gate at the entrance and hire workers to clean up the site.