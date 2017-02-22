A group of nuns from Ontario has the go-ahead to open a convent in Summerside.

City council approved the rezoning for the Granville Street convent at a meeting Tuesday night.

It's the second time the nuns have asked the city to rezone property for a convent. Last year, their rezoning application for South Street was turned down by city council after residents objected.

Little resistance

Mayor Bill Martin said while the second rezoning application was met with little resistance, council had little choice but to reject the initial application.

"It's a tad frustrating as an elected official when every single resident that was anywhere close to the original application for rezoning, every single resident had written and appeared at the public session in opposition to the rezoning," he said.

'Elected by citizens'

"The reality is that we're elected by the citizens of Summerside."

The nuns have indicated plans to open a daycare in the convent. But Martin said there is no timeline on when that might happen.