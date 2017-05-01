The driver of a tractor-trailer was arrested in Nova Scotia Monday and faces charges for impaired driving and possession of marijuana.

Lunenburg District RCMP said they responded to reports of a tractor-trailer in the ditch along Highway 103 near Bridgewater, N.S., at 12:20 a.m. Monday.

The driver, a 41-year-old woman from P.E.I., was arrested at the scene, and later given a breath test. Police said her blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

She is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on June 14.